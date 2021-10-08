Kelce brothers’ mom happy to cheer for both Chiefs and Eagles

PHILADELPHIA — Donna Kelce was one about 30 people in attendance at Lincoln Financial Field cheering on both the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles last Sunday.

After all, her sons Travis and Jason Kelce faced off at Arrowhead Stadium.

“It’s special to have both boys on the field,” she said. “I know they love to play, and I know both of them are very competitive, and they’re going to want to win — bad. It’s bragging rights for Thanksgiving.”

For the third time, Travis got bragging rights at the Thanksgiving Day table after his team beat his older brother Jason and the Eagles.

But Donna would rather brag about their accomplishments off the field.

“A lot of it was trying to remain humble and also to help with the community and make sure that you give back. Jason gives to the (Eagles) Autism Challenge. He’s very big in that, along with his wife Kylie.”

Travis has been heavily involved with Operation Breakthrough, a Kansas City nonprofit that works with children from low-income families.

These two All-Pros got their charitable nature from their mom.

“I gave back. I was in affordable housing,” Donna said. “So at the banks, we build affordable housing. So they were always volunteering and doing different things. I think it hit home that they’re very fortunate. Not everybody has the same opportunity, and it’s important to give back and help those that are less fortunate.”

But last Sunday, both brothers were just happy to see each other again, getting a big hug in after the game.

And despite the younger Kelce getting a win, their mom was happy to root for both teams simply because “thank goodness they’re not hitting each other.”