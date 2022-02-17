KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There will be a lot of change to come over the offseason for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Multiple coaches have left the team, and a number of key players on the team will be free agents, including safety Tyrann Mathieu and tackle Orlando Brown Jr.

As the offseason and NFL Draft coverage get rolling, here are some dates to keep in mind.

February 22 (tentative): First day to designate franchise or transition tags

March 1-7 : Scouting combine (Indianapolis, Indiana)

March 8 : Franchise/transition tag deadline

March 14-16 : Negotiating period for pending unrestricted free agents

March 16 (3 p.m. CT) : Free-agent deals can be signed, and trades can be officially consummated

March 27-30 : Annual league meeting (Palm Beach, Florida)

April 4 : Teams with new head coaches can begin offseason conditioning programs

April 18 : Remainder of teams can begin offseason conditioning programs

April 22 : Deadline for restricted free agents (RFAs) to sign offer sheets

April 27 : Deadline for teams to exercise right of first refusal on RFAs

: Deadline for teams to exercise right of first refusal on RFAs April 28-30: NFL draft (Las Vegas, Nevada)