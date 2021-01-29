Keys to Winning: Chiefs look to repeat as Super Bowl champions against the Bucs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The countdown has started for Super Bowl LV and the Kansas City Chiefs are looking to “Run It Back” and repeat as champions!

With a little over a week until gameday, FOX4’s Rob Collins breaks down what the Chiefs need to do to defeat Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and celebrate back-to-back Super Bowl victories.

Protect Patrick

The Chiefs have suffered crucial injuries to the offensive line in tackles Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz this season.

The offense goes through quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and likely offensive line replacements Mike Remmers and Andrew Wiley will need to make sure he has enough time for some “Mahomes Magic.”

Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles has transformed his team into a defensive beast with the likes of Ndamukong Suh and Jason Pierre-Paul (JPP) on his defensive line. JPP is coming off a two sack performance in the NFC Championship.

Bowles’ defense blitzes on about 40% of their snaps which puts them at fifth in the league. Luckily for the Chiefs, Mahomes is the No. 1 quarterback against the blitz this season.

Go Deep Early and Often

Most teams script their first, roughly, 15 plays going into a game. For the Chiefs, they will need to include some deep routes for wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

When the Bucs hosted the Chiefs back in week 12, Hill exploded for 203 yards and two touchdowns.. in the first quarter! He finished the game with 269 yards and three touchdowns.

The Chiefs lead the league in touchdowns of 20+ yards with 15.

Badger Brady

The more pressure the Chiefs can get on Brady, the better.

He is coming off a three interception performance in the NFC Championship that could have been costly.

The last time Brady faced off against the Chiefs, he threw two interceptions. Turnovers mean more possessions for Mahomes and the Chiefs offense to get more points on the board and secure the victory.

Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo is 3-1 all time against Tom Brady and 2-0 since he joined Kansas City in 2019.

He was the defensive coordinator of the New York Giants when they defeated Brady and the undefeated New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLII.