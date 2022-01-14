KU doctors give advice for those going to or watching Sunday’s Chiefs playoff game

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – DECEMBER 26: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs throws the ball during the second quarter in the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The parking lots to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium open at 2:30 p.m. Sunday but doctors have advice for anyone either going to the game or watching it with friends and family.

“I think the first piece of advice is to be fully vaccinated and boosted,” Dr. Dana Hawkinson with the University of Kansas Health System said during the group’s Friday morning medical update.

Hawkinson said people should try to be outdoors as much as possible if they’re going to the game Sunday.

“Certainly another thing you can do is wear your mask,” he continued. “That’s always an appropriate thing to do.”

One big difference between the last time the Kansas City Chiefs played at home on Sunday, Dec. 26 against the Pittsburgh Steelers and their game Sunday night, Jan.16 against the same team, is that there’s no longer a mask requirement in indoor spaces in the city, because that expired at the beginning of the new year.

“If you are kind of going on the concourse or whatever, wear a mask at that point too if you really feel the need to not wear a mask outdoors,” Hawkinson continued. “That is extremely important.”

If you’re not going to the game, Hawkinson said to try to avoid large gatherings, especially if you don’t know whether everyone you’re with has been fully vaccinated.

“We certainly want our places of businesses and our bars and everybody employed by there to be able to work and stay in business,” he said. “I think that’s extremely important, but it’s dangerous to have either private or public gatherings for those types of things.”

The Chiefs would not comment on the health and safety aspect of the game on Sunday but they do say when it comes to parking, passes won’t be accepted at the parking tollgates. They must be bought ahead of time.

To buy parking passes, click here.