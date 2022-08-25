LEAWOOD, Kan. — A Kansas City-area bakery is mixing up its own sweet tribute to Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson.

As soon as Robert Duensing learned of Dawson’s passing Wednesday morning, he thought of the perfect way to honor the Chiefs legend.

“I was listening to sports radio listening to the wonderful Lenny stories. It seemed like everybody had a different story of how wonderful of a human being he was, how down to earth he was. He epitomized what Kansas City is,” Duensing said.

It just so happens Duensing is a co-owner of Best Regards Bakery and Cafe in Leawood. Fans already know the bakery decorates hundreds of sugar cookies in honor of the hometown team every week.

Duensing thought it was only fitting to make a special cookie to honor Dawson.

“It’s just the best way to honor somebody that’s gone and remember how good they were and what they meant to us,” Duensing.

The bakery kicked production into high gear Wednesday afternoon, adding cookies decorated with Dawson’s #16 into the mix.

Kansas City loved the idea. Duensing said customers lined up outside the bakery before it opened Thursday morning to buy the cookies. Demand was so high, the bakery scrambled to bake and decorate more cookies Thursday afternoon.

“They absolutely love it. The cookies look wonderful but when they taste it, they taste wonderful,” Duensing said.

Duensing said he is still filling orders to be picked up Friday morning, giving even more Chiefs fans a chance to honor and remember what Len Dawson meant to Kansas City.

