Lee’s Summit family lights it up ahead of another Chiefs Super Bowl run

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — A Super Bowl party started a week early outside of a home in Lee’s Summit.

People can attend it from their car.

The music that is being on the radio station, 100.3, is synchronized to the lights at the home.

In the Hawks Ridge Neighborhood, the Durgan family is known for going all out.

“We do a large Christmas display every year,” Crystal Durgan said,

Christmas, Halloween, you name it. Their house is lit, literally.

“During Christmas time a lot of times is we’ll have a line of cars waiting their turn,” Durgan said. “They’ll sit for 10 to 15 minutes, listen to part of the show and move on.”

That’s why it comes as no surprise that their kickoff to the Super Bowl started seven days early.

Cheers and bright lights are already flashing ahead of next Sunday’s game.

“I’m stoked,” Wyatt Durgan said. “I can’t be any more excited for those guys. Mahomes, Reed, Kelce and Tyreek.”

The synchronized lights flashing during the football season started off as an accident during the playoffs last year.

“We ended up not taking them down very quickly and because the chiefs were doing so well, we just turned them red and gold and got a lot of comments,” said Durgan.

Now it’s something everyone in the neighborhood looks forward to.

“My favorite thing to look at in the morning and before I go to bed,” Sara Cox, a neighbor said. “It’s a great view. I don’t think it’s a better one in the city.”

Since the cheers from the lights are now expected, it’s the Durgan’s plan to top it off each year.