KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The legacy of a former Kansas City Chiefs running back lives on to reach a new generation.

Joe Delaney drowned in 1983, while trying to rescue three children from a pond in Louisiana. One of the children survived.

Now, 40 years after his death, a program that honors his sacrifice has taught more than 1,000 children water safety.

The Joe Delaney Learn to Swim program is a partnership between GEHA, the Hunt Family Foundation, and the YMCA of Greater Kansas City.

Crews dropped off boxes of new swim gear at the Parkwood Pool in Kansas City, Kan., Monday morning.

“The work we’re doing here is to try to make sure kids one, have access to swim and safety, particularly in some communities that may not have always had access. Two, is to make sure that kids know, and generations know, about him and the work and the sacrifice he made,” Gene Willis, GEHA, said.

Parkwood Pool is one of five pools that will be supported by the Joe Delaney learn to swim program this summer.

The program began in 2021 and provided swimming lessons for 200 students in Kansas City, Kansas. Last year it expanded to reach 650 students.