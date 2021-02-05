Like the Chiefs one Super Bowl ago, students at West Platte rally to win reading challenge

WESTON, Mo. — With the Chiefs headed for Tampa to take on the Buccaneers in Super Bowl 55, two elementary schools, one in Tampa, the other in Weston, battled it out in a Super Bowl reading challenge.

Paper chains hung from the ceiling at West Park Elementary School. Each chain represented 10 pages read by students. West Park Elementary issued a challenge to Lockhart Elementary School, the school whose students read the most pages the week leading up to the Super Bowl won.

The pre-finale check-in did not look good for West Platte.

“Yesterday when I heard we were losing I was like ugh!” said fourth grader Declan Mullen, who felt like his school were in the position of the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV, trailing towards the end.

Students from both elementary schools met up on Zoom Friday afternoon for the results. Lockhart students read over a whopping 6,000 and West Platte racked up 9,110 pages.

Mayhem erupted when students heard West Platte’s come from behind win.

“It’s really motivating as an educator, to see what they can do and what the school can do when we’re all behind one common goal,” said West Platte Elementary teacher Kate Calvert. The Super Bowl Reading Challenge was her idea.

“It gives you pause to look at the kids and realize they really do hold the power in all these situation and they can get behind something and run with it,” Calvert said.

To hit her goal of over 1,000 pages, West Platte fourth grader Maddie Cline read at night before bed.

“Like last night I think I read until 10:30,” she admitted, which is past her bed time.

“But that doesn’t matter to me,” Cline said laughing.

Cline believes better than winning is being a good sport.

“They did really good! They got 6,000 and that’s really good,” Cline said. “Like, when I lose in sports I just tell myself, ‘You tried your best. That’s all you can do.’ It’s not one person; it’s a whole entire school or team.”

Last year West Platte Elementary beat a school in San Francisco and the Chiefs beat the 49ers. West Platte Students believe because they won again, so can the Chiefs.