List of best cities for football fans; Kansas City isn’t even mentioned

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — People sit in line for hours to get the best tailgating spot at Arrowhead. A smoky haze hovers over the area before every kickoff. GEHA field at Arrowhead also holds a world record for the loudest outdoor stadium in the world, and the entire city turns red every Friday before a Sunday game.

Most people would consider KC a football town, but Kansas City, the epicenter of Chiefs Kingdom, isn’t even mentioned in a new analysis ranking the best cities for football fans.

Apartment Guide came up with the list based on factors like affordability, team success, convenience and FANDOM. Most Chiefs fans would think Kansas City would rank pretty high on that list.

The Chiefs have been to two Super Bowls in as many years, and have appeared in three consecutive AFC Championship games. Fans were so loud during the Chiefs first game of the season that even head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes were impressed. But, not even 70,000 screaming fans made enough noise to sway the people at Apartment Guide.

WORST CITIES FOR FOOTBALL FANS

The analysis determined that Los Angeles is the worst football city, especially if you’re a Rams fan. Apartment Guide also found that Las Vegas is a bad city for football fans, sorry Raiders. Los Angeles also isn’t great for Chargers fans.

Los Angeles, CA (Rams) Washington, D.C. San Francisco, CA New York, NY (Jets) Las Vegas, NV New York, NY (Giants) Miami, FL Phoenix, AZ Boston, MA Los Angeles, CA (Chargers)

Chiefs fans can agree with some of the worst cities on the list since AFC rivals Raiders and Chargers are both listed. It’s the list of best cities for football fans where members of the Chiefs Kingdom will be seeing red.

BEST CITIES FOR FOOTBALL FANS

According to Apartment Therapy, Indianapolis is the best city for football fans to live. Chiefs fans aren’t going to be too impressed with the rest of the Top 10 cities making the list either.

Indianapolis, IN Pittsburgh, PA Green Bay, WI New Orleans, LA Cincinnati, OH Detroit, MI Charlotte, NC Cleveland, OH Denver, CO Dallas, TX

If you’re wondering, Kansas City makes the list at 14. It loses points for stadium accessibility, fandom rank, and average ticket price. The city scores high for recent team success, average rent or mortgage price and cost of living.