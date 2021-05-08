Listen to what Mahomes is listening to before a game with the EarBuds app

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes arrives for the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has teamed up with EarBuds, a mobile app that let’s fans listen to other people’s playlists.

Mahomes, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski are just a few of the people that you can follow on the app.

“Music is a huge part of my pre-game routine. It’s how I get my head in the game to take care of business on the field,” Mahomes said. “With EarBuds, you can tune in to what I’m listening to in the locker room and on the field in warm-ups.”

The “social music app” connects with Spotify, Apple Music and will soon be available to connect with Pandora and Amazon Music.

Verified users like Mahomes, Mayfield and Gronkowski can add their voices to their music selections to engage with fans as they listen.

EarBuds focuses on music discovery making the experience of listening to music a social experience.

The app is currently only available on Apple devices, but will soon be made available for Android users.