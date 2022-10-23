SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — The Chiefs are on the road as they face the San Francisco 49ers in week 7 of the NFL season.

4th Quarter

3rd Quarter

2nd Quarter

1st Quarter

  • End of the first quarter
  • Chiefs get on the board after Patrick Mahomes throws hits Mecole Hardman on a jet-sweep for an eight-yard touchdown, 10-7 49ers
  • Jimmy Garoppolo finds Ray-Ray McCloud III for an eight-yard touchdown, 49ers lead 10-0
  • Mahomes is intercepted by Talanoa Hufanga, 49ers take over at the Chiefs 34
  • Isiah Pacheco gets the ball right away for the Chiefs im his first start, runs for two yards
  • Robbie Gould knocks down a 30-yard field goal, 49ers lead 3-0
  • Joshua Williams forces an incompletion on a pass intended for Brandon Aiyuk, Chiefs force 4th down
  • Christian McCaffery’s first run for the 49ers is 10 yards for a first down
  • The Chiefs have won the toss and elected to defer to the second half as usual