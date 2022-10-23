SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — The Chiefs are on the road as they face the San Francisco 49ers in week 7 of the NFL season.

4th Quarter

3rd Quarter

2nd Quarter

1st Quarter

End of the first quarter

Chiefs get on the board after Patrick Mahomes throws hits Mecole Hardman on a jet-sweep for an eight-yard touchdown, 10-7 49ers

Jimmy Garoppolo finds Ray-Ray McCloud III for an eight-yard touchdown, 49ers lead 10-0

Mahomes is intercepted by Talanoa Hufanga, 49ers take over at the Chiefs 34

Isiah Pacheco gets the ball right away for the Chiefs im his first start, runs for two yards

Robbie Gould knocks down a 30-yard field goal, 49ers lead 3-0

Joshua Williams forces an incompletion on a pass intended for Brandon Aiyuk, Chiefs force 4th down

Christian McCaffery’s first run for the 49ers is 10 yards for a first down

The Chiefs have won the toss and elected to defer to the second half as usual