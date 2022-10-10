KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs will look to get another win against their division rival Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football.

They have dominated the series as of late and will look to continue that success aganist a 1-3, but talented Raiders team.

4th Quarter

3rd Quarter

2nd Quarter

Daniel Carlson makes a 50-yard field goal, Raiders up 20-7

Chris Jones gets apparent strip sack, but it gets called for roughing the passer, extending the Raiders drive

Chiefs finally get on the board, Mahomes finds Travis Kelce for a one-yard touchdown

Jerick McKinnon gets the Chiefs a first down with a bruising 34-yard run

Mahomes gets sacked again by Maxx Crosby for a loss of seven yards

Daniel Carlson nails a 53-yard field goal, 17-0 Raiders

Chiefs force a fourth down, Raiders lineup to go for it on fourth-and-one, decide to kick the field goal

Third straight three-and-out for the Chiefs, Mahomes not getting much time in the pocket

Darren Waller is questionable to return with hamstring injury

Josh Jacobs score on a one-yard touchdown, 14-0 Raiders

Another pass interference, this time in the endzone on Chiefs DB Jaylen Watson, Ball at Chiefs one-yard line

Pass interference on the Chiefs DB for Rashad Fenton for 25 yards, ball at Chiefs 17

1st Quarter

End of the first, Raiders ball up 7-0.

Matthew Wright misses the 41-yard field goal, Raiders still up 7-0

Chiefs offensive line having issues early, Mahomes throws the ball away as he gets pressured and the Chiefs are forced to kick a field goal

Chiefs DT Tershawn Warton has knee injury and is done for the game

Derek Carr finds Davante Adams deep for 58-yard touchdown, 7-0 Raiders

Chiefs force a fourth down, Raiders will go for it on fourth & one

George Karlaftis and Frank Clark get to Derek Carr for a sack on first down

Mahomes is sacked by Maxx Crosby, Chiefs go three-and-out on their first drive

Chiefs force a three-and-out on the Raiders first offensive drive of the game

Chiefs win the toss, they will defer to the second half