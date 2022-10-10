KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs will look to get another win against their division rival Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football.
They have dominated the series as of late and will look to continue that success aganist a 1-3, but talented Raiders team.
4th Quarter
3rd Quarter
2nd Quarter
- Daniel Carlson makes a 50-yard field goal, Raiders up 20-7
- Chris Jones gets apparent strip sack, but it gets called for roughing the passer, extending the Raiders drive
- Chiefs finally get on the board, Mahomes finds Travis Kelce for a one-yard touchdown
- Jerick McKinnon gets the Chiefs a first down with a bruising 34-yard run
- Mahomes gets sacked again by Maxx Crosby for a loss of seven yards
- Daniel Carlson nails a 53-yard field goal, 17-0 Raiders
- Chiefs force a fourth down, Raiders lineup to go for it on fourth-and-one, decide to kick the field goal
- Third straight three-and-out for the Chiefs, Mahomes not getting much time in the pocket
- Darren Waller is questionable to return with hamstring injury
- Josh Jacobs score on a one-yard touchdown, 14-0 Raiders
- Another pass interference, this time in the endzone on Chiefs DB Jaylen Watson, Ball at Chiefs one-yard line
- Pass interference on the Chiefs DB for Rashad Fenton for 25 yards, ball at Chiefs 17
1st Quarter
- End of the first, Raiders ball up 7-0.
- Matthew Wright misses the 41-yard field goal, Raiders still up 7-0
- Chiefs offensive line having issues early, Mahomes throws the ball away as he gets pressured and the Chiefs are forced to kick a field goal
- Chiefs DT Tershawn Warton has knee injury and is done for the game
- Derek Carr finds Davante Adams deep for 58-yard touchdown, 7-0 Raiders
- Chiefs force a fourth down, Raiders will go for it on fourth & one
- George Karlaftis and Frank Clark get to Derek Carr for a sack on first down
- Mahomes is sacked by Maxx Crosby, Chiefs go three-and-out on their first drive
- Chiefs force a three-and-out on the Raiders first offensive drive of the game
- Chiefs win the toss, they will defer to the second half