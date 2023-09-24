KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are set to face the Chicago Bears in Week 3 as they look to move to 2-1 and get their offense back on track.
They will face a Chicago Bears team in disarray after a tumultuous week leading up to the game.
1st Quarter
- Bears win the toss and choose to defer, Chiefs will start with the ball
- Patrick Mahomes finds Travis Kelce for 10 yards and a 1st down on 3rd & 8
- The Chiefs drive stalls at their own 42 and they will punt
- Tommy Townsend kicks a beautiful punt and pins the Bears at their own three-yard line after a friendly bounce
- The Chiefs force a Bears three-and-out and will get the ball back
- Mahomes hits Kelce for 23 yards to the Bears 35
- Isiah Pacheco is hit out of bounds after trying to turn the corner at the two-yard line, unnecessary roughness called on the Bears after the hit
- Jerick McKinnon scores on a six-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes, 7-0 Chiefs
- Chris Jones sacks Justin Fields, forcing another Bears punt
2nd Quarter
- Mahomes gets it to Rashee Rice for 15 yards and he’s down at the one
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire scores on a one-yard touchdown run 14-0 Chiefs
- McKinnon scores again on a three-yard touchdown, 21-0 Chiefs
- Khalil Herbert fumbles after a reception and Trent McDuffie recovers at the Bears 26, nothing going the Bears way
- Harrison Butker makes a 41-yard field goal, 24-0 Chiefs
- Mike Edwards picks off Justin Fields, Chiefs get the ball with great field position again
- The onslaught continues, Chiefs score on a one-yard Isiah Pacheco touchdown run
- Harrison Butker makes 38-yard field goal to close out the half, 34-0 Chiefs
- Mahomes appeared to have hurt his ankle but he walked off the field fine
3rd Quarter
- Fields is sacked by Mike Danna
- Bears go three-and-out again to start the half
- Mahomes will start the second half, had a conversation with Andy Reid
- Chiefs score on a three-yard touchdown pass to Kelce, 41-0 Chiefs
- Blaine Gabbert is now in for Mahomes
- Gabbert throws an interception, pass is picked off by Jack Sanborn