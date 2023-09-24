KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are set to face the Chicago Bears in Week 3 as they look to move to 2-1 and get their offense back on track.

They will face a Chicago Bears team in disarray after a tumultuous week leading up to the game.

1st Quarter

Bears win the toss and choose to defer, Chiefs will start with the ball

Patrick Mahomes finds Travis Kelce for 10 yards and a 1st down on 3rd & 8

The Chiefs drive stalls at their own 42 and they will punt

Tommy Townsend kicks a beautiful punt and pins the Bears at their own three-yard line after a friendly bounce

The Chiefs force a Bears three-and-out and will get the ball back

Mahomes hits Kelce for 23 yards to the Bears 35

Isiah Pacheco is hit out of bounds after trying to turn the corner at the two-yard line, unnecessary roughness called on the Bears after the hit

Jerick McKinnon scores on a six-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes, 7-0 Chiefs

Chris Jones sacks Justin Fields, forcing another Bears punt

2nd Quarter

Mahomes gets it to Rashee Rice for 15 yards and he’s down at the one

Clyde Edwards-Helaire scores on a one-yard touchdown run 14-0 Chiefs

McKinnon scores again on a three-yard touchdown, 21-0 Chiefs

Khalil Herbert fumbles after a reception and Trent McDuffie recovers at the Bears 26, nothing going the Bears way

Harrison Butker makes a 41-yard field goal, 24-0 Chiefs

Mike Edwards picks off Justin Fields, Chiefs get the ball with great field position again

The onslaught continues, Chiefs score on a one-yard Isiah Pacheco touchdown run

Harrison Butker makes 38-yard field goal to close out the half, 34-0 Chiefs

Mahomes appeared to have hurt his ankle but he walked off the field fine

3rd Quarter

Fields is sacked by Mike Danna

Bears go three-and-out again to start the half

Mahomes will start the second half, had a conversation with Andy Reid

Chiefs score on a three-yard touchdown pass to Kelce, 41-0 Chiefs

Blaine Gabbert is now in for Mahomes

Gabbert throws an interception, pass is picked off by Jack Sanborn