KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are set to face the Chicago Bears in Week 3 as they look to move to 2-1 and get their offense back on track.

They will face a Chicago Bears team in disarray after a tumultuous week leading up to the game.

1st Quarter

  • Bears win the toss and choose to defer, Chiefs will start with the ball
  • Patrick Mahomes finds Travis Kelce for 10 yards and a 1st down on 3rd & 8
  • The Chiefs drive stalls at their own 42 and they will punt
  • Tommy Townsend kicks a beautiful punt and pins the Bears at their own three-yard line after a friendly bounce
  • The Chiefs force a Bears three-and-out and will get the ball back
  • Mahomes hits Kelce for 23 yards to the Bears 35
  • Isiah Pacheco is hit out of bounds after trying to turn the corner at the two-yard line, unnecessary roughness called on the Bears after the hit
  • Jerick McKinnon scores on a six-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes, 7-0 Chiefs
  • Chris Jones sacks Justin Fields, forcing another Bears punt

2nd Quarter

  • Mahomes gets it to Rashee Rice for 15 yards and he’s down at the one
  • Clyde Edwards-Helaire scores on a one-yard touchdown run 14-0 Chiefs
  • McKinnon scores again on a three-yard touchdown, 21-0 Chiefs
  • Khalil Herbert fumbles after a reception and Trent McDuffie recovers at the Bears 26, nothing going the Bears way
  • Harrison Butker makes a 41-yard field goal, 24-0 Chiefs
  • Mike Edwards picks off Justin Fields, Chiefs get the ball with great field position again
  • The onslaught continues, Chiefs score on a one-yard Isiah Pacheco touchdown run
  • Harrison Butker makes 38-yard field goal to close out the half, 34-0 Chiefs
  • Mahomes appeared to have hurt his ankle but he walked off the field fine

3rd Quarter

  • Fields is sacked by Mike Danna
  • Bears go three-and-out again to start the half
  • Mahomes will start the second half, had a conversation with Andy Reid
  • Chiefs score on a three-yard touchdown pass to Kelce, 41-0 Chiefs
  • Blaine Gabbert is now in for Mahomes
  • Gabbert throws an interception, pass is picked off by Jack Sanborn