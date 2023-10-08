MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — The Kansas City Chiefs are on the road for the second straight week as they face the Minnesota Vikings.

While 1-3, the Vikings have plenty of talent on the offensive side of the ball and were a playoff team last year.

The Chiefs defense has played very well but the offense is still looking to find its rhythm.

Here are the inactives for the matchup:

Chiefs

  • LB Nick Bolton
  • OL Mike Caliendo
  • DE BJ Thompson
  • DT Matt Dickerson
  • DT Keondre Coburn

Vikings

  • S Lewis Cine
  • QB Nick Mullens
  • TE Nick Muse
  • OLB Andre Carter
  • OT Hakeem Adeniji
  • DL Khyiris Tonga

1st Quarter

  • Chiefs win the toss and they will defer, Vikings will start with the ball
  • Chiefs force a turnover on the Vikings first play from scrimmage after Justin Reid causes a fumble with a nice hit, fumble is recovered Bryan Cook, Chiefs take over at the Vikings 45
  • Chiefs score on a one-yard Isiah Pacheco touchdown run, 7-0 Chiefs
  • The Vikings go for it on 4th & 5 and they get 1st down on a Kirk Cousins 10-yard pass to Jordan Addison
  • Steve Spagnuolo sends Leo Chenal on a blitz and he sacks Cousins for an eight-yard loss
  • Vikings get on the board after a Greg Joseph 40-yard field goal, 7-3 Chiefs
  • Patrick Mahomes is sacked by Danielle Hunter for a seven-yard loss
  • Justyn Ross makes a nice grab on a nice throw from Mahomes for 20 yards

2nd Quarter

  • Harrison Butker knocks down a 38-yard field goal, 10-3 Chiefs