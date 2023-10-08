MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — The Kansas City Chiefs are on the road for the second straight week as they face the Minnesota Vikings.

While 1-3, the Vikings have plenty of talent on the offensive side of the ball and were a playoff team last year.

The Chiefs defense has played very well but the offense is still looking to find its rhythm.

Here are the inactives for the matchup:

Chiefs

LB Nick Bolton

OL Mike Caliendo

DE BJ Thompson

DT Matt Dickerson

DT Keondre Coburn

Vikings

S Lewis Cine

QB Nick Mullens

TE Nick Muse

OLB Andre Carter

OT Hakeem Adeniji

DL Khyiris Tonga

1st Quarter

Chiefs win the toss and they will defer, Vikings will start with the ball

Chiefs force a turnover on the Vikings first play from scrimmage after Justin Reid causes a fumble with a nice hit, fumble is recovered Bryan Cook, Chiefs take over at the Vikings 45

Chiefs score on a one-yard Isiah Pacheco touchdown run, 7-0 Chiefs

The Vikings go for it on 4th & 5 and they get 1st down on a Kirk Cousins 10-yard pass to Jordan Addison

Steve Spagnuolo sends Leo Chenal on a blitz and he sacks Cousins for an eight-yard loss

Vikings get on the board after a Greg Joseph 40-yard field goal, 7-3 Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes is sacked by Danielle Hunter for a seven-yard loss

Justyn Ross makes a nice grab on a nice throw from Mahomes for 20 yards

2nd Quarter

Harrison Butker knocks down a 38-yard field goal, 10-3 Chiefs