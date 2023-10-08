MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — The Kansas City Chiefs are on the road for the second straight week as they face the Minnesota Vikings.
While 1-3, the Vikings have plenty of talent on the offensive side of the ball and were a playoff team last year.
The Chiefs defense has played very well but the offense is still looking to find its rhythm.
Here are the inactives for the matchup:
Chiefs
- LB Nick Bolton
- OL Mike Caliendo
- DE BJ Thompson
- DT Matt Dickerson
- DT Keondre Coburn
Vikings
- S Lewis Cine
- QB Nick Mullens
- TE Nick Muse
- OLB Andre Carter
- OT Hakeem Adeniji
- DL Khyiris Tonga
1st Quarter
- Chiefs win the toss and they will defer, Vikings will start with the ball
- Chiefs force a turnover on the Vikings first play from scrimmage after Justin Reid causes a fumble with a nice hit, fumble is recovered Bryan Cook, Chiefs take over at the Vikings 45
- Chiefs score on a one-yard Isiah Pacheco touchdown run, 7-0 Chiefs
- The Vikings go for it on 4th & 5 and they get 1st down on a Kirk Cousins 10-yard pass to Jordan Addison
- Steve Spagnuolo sends Leo Chenal on a blitz and he sacks Cousins for an eight-yard loss
- Vikings get on the board after a Greg Joseph 40-yard field goal, 7-3 Chiefs
- Patrick Mahomes is sacked by Danielle Hunter for a seven-yard loss
- Justyn Ross makes a nice grab on a nice throw from Mahomes for 20 yards
2nd Quarter
- Harrison Butker knocks down a 38-yard field goal, 10-3 Chiefs