KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs face the Los Angeles Chargers in their first matchup of the year.
Patrick Mahomes vs. Justin Herbert tends to bring fireworks. Let’s see what happens this round.
Chiefs Inactives
- DE BJ Thompson
- OL Mike Caliendo
- WR Justin Watson
- DT Neil Farrell
- DE Malik Herring
Chargers Inactives
- S Alohi Gilman
- DB Deane Leonard
- RB Elijah Dotson
- OL Zack Bailey
- TE Tre McKitty
- DL Christopher Hinton
- DB Mark Webb Jr.
1st Quarter
- Chiefs win the toss and they decide to defer as usual, Chargers start with the ball
- Chiefs force a punt after a George Karlaftis sack, Mecole Hardman is back to receive the punt in his first game back in Kansas City
- Mahomes finds Jerick McKinnon for what would’ve been a 48-yard touchdown, but it’s called back due to a Joe Thuney block in the back penalty
- The Chiefs drive stalls in the redzone and Harrison Butker knocks down a 35-yard field goal to go up 3-0
- Willie Gay sacks Hebert for a loss of 134 yards
- Chargers even the score up at three after Cameron Dicker makes a 55-yard field goal
- The first quarter ends with a 3-3 tie
2nd Quarter
- Mahomes hits Marquez Valdes-Scantling for a 46-yard touchdown, Chiefs lead 10-3
- Joshua Kelly bursts for a 49-yard touchdown and the Chargers tie the game at 10
- Mahomes gets it to travis Kelce for a 53-yard gain to the Chargers six-yard line
- Rashee Rice scores on a six-yard touchdown pass from Mahomes, Chiefs lead 17-10
- Herbert finds Joshua Palmer for a 60-yard gain to the Chiefs nine-yard line
- Gerald Everett scores on a seven-yard touchdown from Herbert, game tied at 17
- Mahomes throws an interception to Asante Samuel Jr. on a deep-ball intended for Hardman
- Charles Omenihu sacks Herbert in his first game as a Chief for a six-yard loss