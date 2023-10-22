KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs face the Los Angeles Chargers in their first matchup of the year.

Patrick Mahomes vs. Justin Herbert tends to bring fireworks. Let’s see what happens this round.

Chiefs Inactives

DE BJ Thompson

OL Mike Caliendo

WR Justin Watson

DT Neil Farrell

DE Malik Herring

Chargers Inactives

S Alohi Gilman

DB Deane Leonard

RB Elijah Dotson

OL Zack Bailey

TE Tre McKitty

DL Christopher Hinton

DB Mark Webb Jr.

1st Quarter

Chiefs win the toss and they decide to defer as usual, Chargers start with the ball

Chiefs force a punt after a George Karlaftis sack, Mecole Hardman is back to receive the punt in his first game back in Kansas City

Mahomes finds Jerick McKinnon for what would’ve been a 48-yard touchdown, but it’s called back due to a Joe Thuney block in the back penalty

The Chiefs drive stalls in the redzone and Harrison Butker knocks down a 35-yard field goal to go up 3-0

Willie Gay sacks Hebert for a loss of 134 yards

Chargers even the score up at three after Cameron Dicker makes a 55-yard field goal

The first quarter ends with a 3-3 tie

2nd Quarter

Mahomes hits Marquez Valdes-Scantling for a 46-yard touchdown, Chiefs lead 10-3

Joshua Kelly bursts for a 49-yard touchdown and the Chargers tie the game at 10

Mahomes gets it to travis Kelce for a 53-yard gain to the Chargers six-yard line

Chargers deciding not to cover Travis Kelce is certainly a choice. 123 yards for #87 so far. — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) October 22, 2023

Rashee Rice scores on a six-yard touchdown pass from Mahomes, Chiefs lead 17-10

Herbert finds Joshua Palmer for a 60-yard gain to the Chiefs nine-yard line

Gerald Everett scores on a seven-yard touchdown from Herbert, game tied at 17

Mahomes throws an interception to Asante Samuel Jr. on a deep-ball intended for Hardman

#Chiefs Patrick Mahomes threw one of his deepest passes of the year to Mecole Hardman who was one on one with Asante Samuel Jr.



Samuel Jr. picks off the underthrown ball..



Mahomes gonna have to get back used to throwing deep balls to track stars again.. — PJ Green (@PJGreenTV) October 22, 2023

Charles Omenihu sacks Herbert in his first game as a Chief for a six-yard loss

Welcome back Charles Omenihu. — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) October 22, 2023