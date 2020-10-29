Live: Chiefs coaches talk about upcoming game at home against the New York Jets

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs coaches are previewing this weekend’s matchup against the New York Jets, watch their comments live in the video player.

The Chiefs are 19 1/2-point favorites as they return to Arrowhead Stadium to face the winless Jets on Sunday. It will be the first game for running back Le’Veon Bell since he was released by the Jets and signed with Kansas City.

The Chiefs are coming off a blowout win over AFC West rival Denver while the Jets are coming off a loss to Buffalo in which they allowed six field goals and no touchdowns.