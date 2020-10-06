Live Postgame: Kansas City Chiefs recap victory over New England Patriots

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots just wrapped up from Arrowhead Stadium with the Chiefs defeating New England 26-10. Watch this page for live coverage of the team’s postgame news conferences.

The Monday night matchup was postponed from Sunday following positive cases of COVID-19 on both teams, most notably for Patriots starting quarterback Cam Newton.

The delay makes for a tighter turnaround for both teams, and especially for the Chiefs. Here are their next five matchups:

Sunday, October 11: Chiefs vs. Raiders — 12 p.m. kickoff at Arrowhead Stadium

Thursday, October 15: Chiefs vs. Bills — 7:20 p.m. kickoff at Bills Stadium on FOX4

Sunday, October 25: Chiefs vs. Broncos — 3:25 p.m. kickoff at Empower Field at Mile High

Sunday, November 1: Chiefs vs. Jets — 12 p.m. kickoff at Arrowhead Stadium

Sunday, November 8: Chiefs vs. Panthers — 12 p.m. kickoff at Arrowhead Stadium

