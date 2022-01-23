LIVE UPDATES: Chiefs battle Bills in AFC Divisional playoff round

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 23: Byron Pringle #13 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with teammates Demarcus Robinson #11 and Jerick McKinnon #1 after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

HALFTIME: Kansas City: 14 — Buffalo: 14

Harrison Butker is no good from 50, Chiefs and Bills are tied at 14 at the half. Kansas City will get the ball to start the third quarter.

Another clutch throw to Travis Kelce has KC in field goal range, 1st and 10 with 11 seconds in the quarter, ball on Buffalo’s 32.

Kansas City looking for quick points: A penalty precedes a big throw and run to Tyreek Hill, Chiefs on Buffalo 44 under 20 seconds in second quarter.

Allen beats the blitz, finds Gabriel Davis for a touchdown. 7 plays, 75 yards in only 1:15 makes it 14-14 with 37 seconds to play in the first half.

Allen continues to do damage with his legs, moving the chains in Chiefs territory, Buffalo gets a first down on KC’s 18.

Allen finds Cole Beasley for a big play to midfield, Bills driving under two minutes in second quarter.

Mahomes with incredible improvisation in the face of pressure, finding Byron Pringle before he’s sacked to give Kansas City a 14-7 lead.

Patrick Mahomes passes Russell Wilson for most postseason passing yards in first 5 seasons in NFL history

Chiefs get a first down on a Buffalo penalty. Holding in the secondary gives KC new life, goal-to-go on the 6.

Jerick McKinnon with a physical run after the catch to convert third down in the red zone. KC has the ball 1st and Goal at Bills’ 8.

Clyde Edwards-Heliare makes it four consecutive first downs on the last four plays. KC at Buffalo’s 21.

Mahomes with a trio of excellent throws, first Kelce, then Pringle for a first down, then a vintage sidewinder to Hill for another first down. KC has the ball 1st and 10 at the Buffalo 42.

The Chiefs get a chunk play to TE Travis Kelce, Mahomes’ first down throw moves Kansas City to the 35

Rookie linebacker Nick Bolton blows up a 3rd and 2 running play, forcing Buffalo to punt on 4th and 4.

Defense may be facing another injury as the training staff attends to defensive lineman Jarran Reed.

Chiefs say Tyrann Mathieu is OUT and is in concussion protocol

The Chiefs fail to convert a third down inside their own 5-yard line, but avoid a disaster two plays earlier on a tipped pass near the goal line. Tommy Townsend flips the Bills back on their side of the field, Buffalo has a first down on the 43 with 10:31 to play in the second quarter, game is tied 7-7.

Melvin Ingram with the first big splash play on defense. He gets to Allen, forces a fumble that Buffalo recovers, the Bills punt down to the Chiefs 1-yard line.

The quarterbacks continue to make huge plays on the ground. Josh Allen scrambles for a first down on 3rd and 1, Bills close to the Chiefs 40.

END OF FIRST : BILLS: 7 — CHIEFS: 7

: BILLS: 7 — CHIEFS: 7 (2:26 to go in first quarter)

Mahomes’ third scramble is the best, converting another third and diving for the pylon, the Chiefs tie the game at 7 in the first quarter.

Mahomes dances around the Buffalo pass rush, gaining 7 yards on another scramble. Chiefs in red zone at Buffalo 13.

Mahomes scrambles for 35 yards on third down, taking Chiefs to Bills’ 26.

Chiefs say Mathieu being evaluated for a concussion

Tyrann Mathieu is going to the locker as the Chiefs prepare to get the ball on offense for the first time.

BILLS: 7 — CHIEFS: 0 (8:03 to go in first quarter)

Buffalo converts its second 4th down conversion, Devin Singletary taking a toss two yards for the first score of the game. Tyler Bass’ extra point is good.

Buffalo is driving inside the five-yard line with a goal-to-go situation as Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu gets attention in the blue medical tent.

The Chiefs forced a 4th and 2, but Josh Allen scrambles for the first down into Kansas City territory.

The Kansas City Chiefs win the ball and defer, the Buffalo Bills will begin with the ball.

PREGAME

The Kansas City Chiefs have an opportunity to host a fourth-consecutive AFC Championship at Arrowhead Stadium next weekend with a win in the Divisional round against the Buffalo Bills. FOX4 will provide continuous updates on this page throughout the game and provide postgame coverage here, during FOX4 News at 9 and 10, and during FOX4 Sports Sunday.

This will be the fourth time that the teams have faced each other in the past two seasons, two of the matchups being in the playoffs. Last season, was for a ticket to the Super Bowl; this year’s winner could be going to the Super Bowl as well.

Here are several things to watch for in Sunday’s game.

Mahomes and Josh Allen are the new premier quarterbacks of the AFC and this is a budding new rivalry in the NFL.

In Week 5, the Bills dominated the Chiefs 38-20. This week, they’re ready to show how they have turned a 180 from that game.

The defense also worked on how they will defeat Josh Allen this go-round.

While the Chiefs’ defense is getting ready, the Bills’ offense is preparing for the Chiefs’ pass rush starring Chris Jones.

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes have several playoff records that could be continued in this game.