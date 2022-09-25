INDIANAPOLIS — The undefeated Kansas City Chiefs are on the road in Week 3 taking on the winless Indianapolis Colts. FOX4 will post live updates on this page, then have complete postgame coverage from the podium, locker room, with wrap ups online and during Sunday night newscasts and Sports Sunday.

Fourth Quarter

Stephon Gilmore intercepts Patrick Mahomes, Colts win 20-17

Colts score a touchdown with 24 seconds on a 12-yard throw to Jelani Woods to take the lead

Chiefs stop the Colts on third down but an unsportsman like conduct penalty keeps the Colts drive going

Matt Ammendola misses a 34-yard field goal attempt

Patrick Mahomes finds JuJu Smith-Schuster with a nice sidearm throw, good for 53 yards

The Chiefs stop the Colts, force another turnover on downs

Call overturned, fourth down Colts

Colts get a first down, Chiefs challenge the spot

Chiefs run a fake a field-goal and don’t convert, special teams having a rough day .

Third Quarter

The Chiefs lead at the end of the third, 17-13

Matt Ammendola knocks down a 26-yard field goal, Chiefs lead 17-10

Second Quarter

The call stands, 14-10 Chiefs

Chiefs convert two-point conversation caught by Travis Kelce, it is under review to see if it is a catch

Clyde Edwards-Helaire scores on a one-yard touchdown run, 12-10 Chiefs

Carlos Dunlap sacks Matt Ryan and forces a fumble, it was recovered by L’Jarius Sneed at the Colts 26

Andrew Wylie goes to the sideline after being hurt

Colts safety Julian Black goes out with an ankle injury, he is questionable

Chase McLaughlin makes a 43-yard field goal to put the Colts up 10-6

First Quarter

End of the first, Colts lead 7-6

Chiefs score after a 3-yard touchdown pass to Travis Kelce, Matt Ammendola misses the extra point, 7-6 Colts

Chiefs force a Colts turnover downs after a L’Jarius Sneed sack

Colts force two straight punts after Travis Kelce is stopped short of the line to gain.

The Colts score first, Matt Ryan throws a one-yard touchdown to TE Jelani Woods

Skyy Moore muffs the punt, the Colts will have the ball at the Chiefs four-yard line

The Chiefs won the toss and deferred to the second, they’ll begin the game on defense