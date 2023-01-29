KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two of the Kansas City Chiefs’ top players are being evaluated for injuries.

L’Jarius Sneed has been put in concussion protocol after leaving the game due to a head injury against the Bengals in the AFC Championship and will not return to the game.

Sneed hurt his head after tackling Bengals running back Samaje Perine.

Kadarius Toney is questionable to return with an ankle injury after catching a pass in the first quarter.

FOX4 will keep you updated on the injuries as more details come along.