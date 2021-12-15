L’Jarius Sneed thanks Chiefs fans for support after brother’s death

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (38) celebrates with his teammates after catching a game ending interception during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In a statement via his agent Safarrah Lawson, Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed thanked fans for their love and support during his absence due to his brother’s death.

I would like to thank everyone, especially the fans and the Kansas City Chiefs organization, for all the love and support they have given me the past few days during such a trying time. It means so much to me. We deeply appreciate everything you are doing to help us get through this difficult time. Your thoughts and prayers mean so much to me. Thank you.” L’Jarius Sneed via Safarrah Lawson

Sneed did not play Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders after his brother, T’Qarontarion “TQ” Harrison, was fatally stabbed Friday night.

Angela Washington was charged with second-degree murder, but a motive was not given.

Sneed has credited Harrison with raising him while his parents were in prison.

“He was very close to his brother. But like I said, he’s on his way back and I think it will be good for him to be around his teammates. They care a lot about him, so I think that will help him,” Reid said.

On Tuesday, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Sneed was on his way back to join the team ahead of their Thursday night matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers.

“You’re not forcing anyone back in this type of situation. They’ve got to take care of business in what they need to do. There’s a lot that goes into it, so that’s where we’re at with him,” Reid said.

The second-year cornerback has grown into a prominent role in the Chiefs’ defensive backfield tallying 5 interceptions and 3 sacks in 21 games.