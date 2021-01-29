Lombardi Trophy arrives in Tampa ahead of Super Bowl LV

TAMPA — The National Football League will kick off Super Bowl LV festivities Friday night with the grand opening of the Super Bowl Experience, which spans across Tampa’s riverfront.

The NFL’s temporary “amusement park” for fans taking place at Julian B. Lane Park, will kick off with the delivery of the Vince Lombardi Trophy where it will remain on display for fans to visit through Saturday, Feb. 6.

The NFL’s crown jewel will be delivered by NFL Hall of Famer, Super Bowl XXXVII Champion, and former Tampa Bay Buccaneer Derrick Brooks.

For those looking for tickets to the Super Bowl Experience, you are out of luck as no walk-ups, no stand-by, no ticket transfers are taking place.

But good news: Over at Curtis Hixon Park, you’ll find food vendors, rotating DJ’s and other attractions to get you pumped for game day.

The full schedule for the Super Bowl Experience can be viewed online.