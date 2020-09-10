Longtime KC groundskeeper George Toma shows off his Super Bowl LIV ring

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs aren’t the only ones who got Super Bowl rings. Kansas City legend George Toma got his ring, too.

Now, his Super Bowl LIV ring joins his ring from Super Bowl IV and the Chiefs’ 1966 AFC Championship.

Toma was the longtime head groundskeeper at Arrowhead and Kauffman stadiums. He was hired as a minor league groundskeeper at age 12, worked in the Cleveland Indians organization, served in the Korean War, then returned to his profession.

Since then, he’s worked on every Super Bowl field, including the field in Miami last February. The day the Chiefs won the big game, Toma was also celebrating his 91st birthday.

He’s no longer the head groundskeeper for the team, but Toma is still part of the Chiefs family who still provide season tickets.