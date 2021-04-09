LOOK: 2021 NFL Draft hats are here!

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 2021 NFL Draft is less than three weeks away and Chiefs fans can get ready with some new gear!

Just dropped! The 2021 NFL Draft Collection. Get ready for the season at https://t.co/8cuyBdrLYl pic.twitter.com/TNmnPz462y — New Era Cap (@NewEraCap) April 9, 2021

Every year, players selected in the draft put on their new team’s hat as they are introduced on stage.

The latest edition of the New Era hat is now available for fans to be part of the draft night action.

The hat is a trucker style hate with mesh in the middle and back panels. It is available with a flat or curved bill, as well as in a fitted or snapback style.

It's time to get ready for the upcoming @NFL season! Support your team and shop the newly released 2021 #NFLDraft hats!



Shop the Collection: https://t.co/bqlvsNE0yn pic.twitter.com/AUO7cSUD6p — Fanatics (@Fanatics) April 9, 2021

A patch with each team’s name and logo is embroidered on the front and the bill will contrast the grey panels with the team’s colors.

The back features the NFL shield in the team’s colors as well.

The 2021 NFL Draft hats are available at several online retailers.