Looking for signed Chiefs gear? Open house at KC auction business has two more days

RIVERSIDE, Mo. — Much like Christmas, it comes just once a year. An open house at ADA Fundraising in Riverside is giving hardcore Kansas City Chiefs fans a rare chance to buy autographed merchandise.

“We’re having our once-a-year open house, the one time we let people come in and buy,” said Brad Peterson, the owner of ADA Fundraising. “Normally we strictly work with not-for-profits in the area. We have all kinds of Chiefs and Royals memorabilia for sale.”

Everything from signed stadium seats from Super Bowl LIV to jerseys and helmets autographed by Patrick Mahomes are up for grabs.

“If I hadn’t been working all week, I would’ve been here Wednesday morning,” said Steve Carlile, an annual customer. “I’ve been here every year they’ve open to the public, I always get a few things.”

You can visit the open house from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday. They’ll be closed Sunday.

The company is also collecting donations of non-perishable food items or gently used, blankets, coats or shoes to help those in need. Anyone who donates five items or $5 will be entered to win a Super Bowl LIV football signed by two dozen Chiefs players.

You can find more info at ADA Fundraising’s Facebook page.