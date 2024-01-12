KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mayor Quinton Lucas is putting some iconic Kansas City barbecue on the line before Saturday’s Wild Card game.

Lucas was at LC’s BBQ on Friday to make a friendly wager.

If the Kansas City Chiefs lose vs the Miami Dolphins, Lucas will ship some LC’s BBQ to Miami, along with Charlie Hustle gear.

The mayor said he’s confident this is a bet he won’t have to pay out.

He did, however, have a message for Dolphins fans.

“Dolphin fans, come in and spend your money get some good barbecue,” he said. “You’ll be full when things get sleepy during the game. Tyreek come see us.”

Lucas said he hasn’t heard from Miami Mayor Francis Suarez yet to see if he’s willing to offer up some Cuban sandwiches or stone crabs from Joe’s.

The Chiefs kick off against the Dolphins at 7:10 p.m. Saturday.