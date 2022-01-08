Mahomes’ AFC West road streak and other milestones on the line vs. Broncos in Week 18

CINCINNATI, OHIO – JANUARY 02: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to an official after a play in the third quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

DENVER, Colo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is 12-0 in road games vs. AFC West teams.

A win vs. the Denver Broncos in Week 18 would increase that streak to 13 consecutive games which would be the second-longest road winning streak by a starting QB vs. his own division since the 1970 merger, trailing only Joe Montana’s 20-game streak (1984-93).

Along with that, here are some other milestones that could be broken against the Broncos.

The Chiefs aim to improve to a record of 12-5, marking their fourth-consecutive regular season with at least 12 wins. Four-straight 12-win seasons would tie for the third-longest streak in NFL history with 12 or more wins.

The Chiefs are looking to win their 13th-consecutive game against the Denver Broncos, which would tie for the sixth-longest winning streak vs. a single opponent in NFL history.

The Chiefs look to improve to a record of 36-6 vs. AFC West opponents since the start of the 2015 season. Kansas City’s 35-6 record against the AFC West since 2015 is the best divisional record in the NFL over a seven-season span since the divisional realignment in 2002.

The Chiefs offense aims to record 300 or more net yards for the 15th game this season, which would tie (2004, 2018) for the most such games in a single season in franchise history.

Mahomes (35) needs four touchdown passes to pass his own mark of 38 in 2020 for the second-most touchdown passes in a single season in franchise history. Mahomes set the franchise record with 50 touchdown passes in 2018.

TE Travis Kelce looks to extend his streak to 126-consecutive games with a reception, the second-longest streak in franchise history and the third-longest active streak in the NFL. Kelce ranks second in franchise history with 700 career receptions.

Kelce aims for his 30th-career game with at least 100 receiving yards. Kelce’s 29 games of 100+ receiving yards are a franchise record and the third-most by a tight end in league history, trailing only TE Rob Gronkowski (31) and TE Tony Gonzalez (31).

Kelce needs 109 receiving yards to become the first tight end in NFL history with four-consecutive 1,200-yard receiving seasons. His four-straight season with at least 1,200 receiving yards would tie for the ninth-longest streak by any player in NFL history. No other tight end in league history has ever recorded more than two 1,200-yard receiving seasons in their career.

Kelce needs 28 receiving yards to become the second pass-catcher in franchise history and sixth tight end in NFL history with 9,000 career receiving yards. Kelce’s 8,972 career receiving yards rank second in franchise history, trailing only TE Tony Gonzalez (10,940).

With 100 receiving yards against the Broncos, WR Tyreek Hill would pass WR Carlos Carson (18) for the fourth-most games with 100 or more receiving yards in Chiefs history.

Hill and Kelce each have 56 career touchdown receptions, which is tied for the third-most in franchise history. They each need two touchdown catches to pass WR Otis Taylor (57) for the second-most in franchise history.

DT Chris Jones (49.5) needs 2.0 sacks to pass DE Mike Bell (51.0) for the fifth-most sacks in franchise history.

K Harrison Butker (19) needs to convert two field goals of 50+ yards to pass K Nick Lowery (20) for the most 50-yard field goals made in franchise history.

C Creed Humphrey and OL Trey Smith have started every game for the Chiefs this season. They aim to be the third pair of players in franchise history to start every game in their rookie season (DE Sylvester Hicks and DE Art Still, 16 games in 1978; CB Brandon Carr and DL Glenn Dorsey, 16 games in 2008).

LB Nick Bolton’s 106 tackles this season are the fifth-most by a rookie in franchise history. Bolton needs 15 tackles to pass DE Art Still (120 tackles in 1978) for the fourth-most tackles by a rookie in Chiefs history.