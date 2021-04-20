Mahomes and Brady chime in after Royal’s Perez pays off Super Bowl bet

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A video showing Royals player Salvador Perez in a Buccaneers jersey has prompted competitive responses from both Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes.

Video from the Royals shows Perez sporting Brady’s #12 Buccs jersey during practice. The popular catcher and power hitter lost a wager on Super Bowl LV with former Royal Brett Phillips, who is a Tampa native.

“Patrick Mahomes the best,” Perez says to the camera, wagging his index finger.

“Sometimes words speak louder than actions,” the Royals tweeted along with the video.

The video was posted last night, April 19. Less than 24 hours later, Brady had a retort.

“Nahhh I think actions always speak louder than words,” Brady tweeted.

Brady is widely regarded as among the best football players in the league. Many believe him to be the greatest quarterback of all time. He holds the record for most Super Bowl appearances (10), Super Bowl wins (6) Super Bowl MVP awards (5), USA Today reported.

However, Patrick Mahomes already has two Super Bowl appearances, with one win and one MVP award. With 18 years difference between the two, Mahomes didn’t waste any time with a response.

“I guess we’ll see in 20 years…” Mahomes tweeted.

