Mahomes at the Masters with no walking boot

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Round one of the 2021 Masters Tournament teed off on Thursday and a notable face was seen in the limited crowd allowed at Augusta National Golf Club.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was seen walking around the course and even posed for pictures for one of his sponsors Adidas. Mahomes was seen with his favorite target, tight end Travis Kelce and chatting with presumptive first overall pick in the 2021 draft quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
Just a few days ago, Mahomes’ fiancé, Brittany Matthews posted a family photo celebrating Easter while wearing a walking boot as he recovers from turf toe surgery.
Mahomes was spotted at the Masters without the boot which Chiefs fans can get excited about.
The recovery is expected to take until the start of pre-season camps in July, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Mahomes and Kelce are no strangers to the golf course as the pair played in the American Century Championship at the Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in July of 2020.
The 2018 NFL MVP also went viral with his performance at a Top Golf in 2019.