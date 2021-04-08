Mahomes at the Masters with no walking boot

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 08: Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs watches play on the 13th hole during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2021 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Round one of the 2021 Masters Tournament teed off on Thursday and a notable face was seen in the limited crowd allowed at Augusta National Golf Club.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was seen walking around the course and even posed for pictures for one of his sponsors Adidas. Mahomes was seen with his favorite target, tight end Travis Kelce and chatting with presumptive first overall pick in the 2021 draft quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 08: Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (L) and his fiancé Marissa Mowry talk to Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefsaas they watch play on the 13th hole during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2021 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 08: Patrick Mahomes (L) and Tracis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs watch play on the 13th hole during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2021 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Just a few days ago, Mahomes’ fiancé, Brittany Matthews posted a family photo celebrating Easter while wearing a walking boot as he recovers from turf toe surgery.

Happy Easter💛🐣🐰

Hope everyone had an amazing Easter! 🙏🏼 @PatrickMahomes pic.twitter.com/mNTOQWT7pI — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) April 5, 2021

Mahomes was spotted at the Masters without the boot which Chiefs fans can get excited about.

The recovery is expected to take until the start of pre-season camps in July, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Mahomes and Kelce are no strangers to the golf course as the pair played in the American Century Championship at the Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in July of 2020.

The 2018 NFL MVP also went viral with his performance at a Top Golf in 2019.