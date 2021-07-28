Mahomes autographed rookie card sells for record-breaking amount

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has broken yet another record.

An autographed rookie Mahomes card sold for a record $4.3 million in a private sale, according to the PWCC Marketplace.

We just brokered a record-breaking $4.3 million private sale for a 2017 National Treasures NFL Shield Patrick Mahomes Rookie Auto 1/1 to LJ’s Card Shop.



This is the highest price ever paid for a football card! pic.twitter.com/CQ7rQ3MWW5 — PWCC (@PWCCmarketplace) July 28, 2021

The amount beats the previously-set record in March for a Tom Brady rookie card that sold for $3.1 million.

The card is 1-of-1 and was sold to Ohio-based LJ’s Card Shop.

The 2017 National Treasures NFL Shield Patrick Mahomes Rookie is truly a piece of art and we are honored to add this card to our collection. LJ’s Card Shop

“This is one of the most desirable and important modern day trading card assets in our entire market and is the most sought-after Patrick Mahomes card on the planet,” Jesse Craig, Director of Business Development at PWCC Marketplace, said. “We are very pleased to bring buyer and seller together to broker this truly one-of-a-kind piece.”

My goodness 🤯 https://t.co/iCGgDa2dnL — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) July 28, 2021