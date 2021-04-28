Mahomes, Brady battle for top spot on year-end player merchandise sales list

TAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs speak after Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NFL Players Association tracks yearly product and merchandise sales for each player and releases a report every quarter.

All year, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady have been trading blows for the top spot over all quarterly reports.

After dethroning Brady this time last year, the Super Bowl LV MVP regained his top spot, bumping Super Bowl LIV MVP down to second.

The year-end Top 50 player sales list is here and @tombrady is sitting at the top 🔥 His dominance in retail includes topping the NFLPA’s year-end chart a record four times and appearing among the top three 23 times since the list was introduced in 2014: https://t.co/YKNIIM6dhF. pic.twitter.com/jEQqBZ2Vyv — NFLPA (@NFLPA) April 28, 2021

The 43-year-old quarterback has dominated the list since it was started in 2014, being in the top three 23 times.

Mahomes led for the first two quarters of the year, but a push by Brady toward the end of the season propelled him to the top.

It’s is not all bad news for the Chiefs signal caller. The 2018 NFL MVP was the top seller in scrubs, kids apparel and ornaments.

Mahomes also led in the sales of JUNK brand headbands, FOCO brand face coverings and Funko Pop vinyl collectibles.

His teammate and favorite target tight end Travis Kelce was also crowned as the biggest mover up the rankings from 29 in the third quarter up to 17 at the year-end ranking.

The top five players who led sales of Bradford Exchange commemorative coins, puzzles, and trains all appeared in Super Bowl LV: Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Tom Brady, Tyreek Hill and Tyrann Mathieu.

Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill is 42nd on the list.

Overall Top 10

Tom Brady – Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Patrick Mahomes – Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Lamar Jackson – Baltimore Ravens Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa – Miami Dolphins Quarterback Aaron Rodgers – Green Bay Packers Quarterback Joe Burrow – Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Russell Wilson – Seattle Seahawks Quarterback George Kittle – San Francisco 49ers Tight End Josh Allen – Buffalo Bills Quarterback Ezekiel Elliott – Dallas Cowboys Running Back

Top 50