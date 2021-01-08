Mahomes, Brady top NFL jersey sales for 2020 season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes has once again topped jersey sales for the 2020 season, according to Fanatics.
In a tweet, Executive Chair for Fanatics Michael Rubin said Mahomes and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady finished one and two in total sales this season.
Brady, who is in his first year with the Buccaneers, finished second in overall boosted by his blockbuster move from New England in the offseason.
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce cracked the top 10 in week 16 before dropping in week 17.