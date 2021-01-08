Mahomes, Brady top NFL jersey sales for 2020 season

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts after a touchdown by running back Le’Veon Bell in the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes has once again topped jersey sales for the 2020 season, according to Fanatics.

No other sport sees jersey sales move as much week-to-week as the NFL– it’s what makes our job @fanatics so much fun!! But the more things change, @PatrickMahomes and @TomBrady remain on top again, finishing #1 and #2 for the season. Here’s how jersey sales played out… let’s go! pic.twitter.com/5XAVBtBkl4 — Michael Rubin (@michaelrubin) January 8, 2021

In a tweet, Executive Chair for Fanatics Michael Rubin said Mahomes and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady finished one and two in total sales this season.

Brady, who is in his first year with the Buccaneers, finished second in overall boosted by his blockbuster move from New England in the offseason.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce cracked the top 10 in week 16 before dropping in week 17.