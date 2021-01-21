Mahomes continues to practice; Edwards-Helaire also works out with team

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire are back at practice on Thursday.

Head coach Andy Reid said Mahomes took a majority of starting snaps.

Video from Patrick Mahomes at #Chiefs practice today. Clyde Edwards-Helaire also at practice today. pic.twitter.com/M2ijYZwUfX — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) January 21, 2021

On Wednesday, practice was moved inside and Reid later revealed that Mahomes was a limited participant in practice.

Mahomes is currently going through the leagues concussion protocol after taking a hit against the Cleveland Browns in the divisional round.

He left the game in the third quarter and backup Chad Henne finished the game and held on to the victory.

Edwards-Helaire has sidelined with an ankle injury since week 15, but is eyeing a return to action in the AFC Championship.