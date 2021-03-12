Mahomes contract to be restructured to free up cap space, reports say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 2021 salary cap has forced teams and players to make huge decisions.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is among the players who are making restructures to their contracts, according to NFL Network’s Adam Schefter.

Mahomes was slated to receive a $21.7 million dollar roster bonus and the Chiefs are expected to convert that to a signing bonus. The conversion would save Kansas City $17 million in cap space, allowing them to look for some new players.

The move comes after the Chiefs released both starting tackles Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz earlier in the week as they tried to get under the salary cap number for the 2021 season.

