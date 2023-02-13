ANAHEIM, Calif. — Disneyland turned into a family affair for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Just hours after winning Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Sunday night, Mahomes, wife Brittany, and children Sterling and Bronze flew to California.

The family of four spent the day at Disneyland, a perk Mahomes won because he was named game MVP.

Mahomes and Co. loaded a car Monday afternoon and led the parade down Main Street U.S.A., as seen in the following video provided by TMZSports.com.

Then the family of four paused for pictures in front of the Sleeping Beauty Castle.

The picture is the first time the public has seen Bronze’s face. Until recently, Patrick, Brittany, and others, chose to hide Bronze’s face.

“Welcome to the happiest place on earth Sterling and Bronze,” Mahomes tweeted with a family picture.

The little boy was born in November.

Mahomes said he can’t wait to spend time with his family after winning Super Bowl LVII.