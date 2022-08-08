KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs continue to get ready for the upcoming season down in St. Joseph at Missouri Western State University, and Patrick Mahomes seems to be starting to click with his receivers.

But there’s one receiver in particular Mahomes said he’s noticeably made strides with.

In an interview with NFL Network’s James Palmer and Steve Mariucci, Mahomes spoke on the development of Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman in camp after practice Monday.

“I think Mecole, I think he’s taken that step. He’s gonna have take over a lot of that spot that Tyreek [Hill] did of those deep routes. He’s accepted that challenge. We’ll have everybody kind of developing and doing that different type of stuff but he’s going to have to be a big part of it and I’m excited for him,” Mahomes said.

Mahomes also credited some of his other receivers and noted their performance throughout camp.

“We’ve had a good camp, JuJu [Smith-Schuster] has done a great job, made a lot of big plays, Marquez [Valdes-Scantling] has made a lot of big plays.”

Hardman is in a contract year with the Chiefs and many have increased expectations for him with the departure of Tyreek Hill.