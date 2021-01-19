Mahomes has cleared ‘some big steps,’ but still in concussion protocol, new report says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has cleared “some big steps,” according to a new report, but he’s still going through the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Per a report from ESPN citing league sources, it’s too early to determine whether or not the Chiefs star will definitely play in Sunday’s AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills.

All of Chiefs Kingdom held their breath in the third quarter of last Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns.

Cleveland’s Mack Wilson delivered the hit that sidelined Mahomes. When he tried getting to his feet, his leg buckled and Mahomes nearly went down again. It took the training staff to help him get to the blue tent on the sideline, and he emerged from that a few minutes later and jogged to the locker room.

Coach Andy Reid said after the game that his star signal caller appeared to be OK.

The Chiefs medical team has not confirmed that Mahomes has a concussion, but he is going through the league’s concussion protocol. Reid said Monday they’ll see how he fares over the coming days but declined to speculate on when he’ll return.

Reid added he doesn’t believe a toe injury that appeared to hobble Mahomes would impact his status for Sunday’s AFC title game.

Mahomes must pass the league’s five-step concussion protocol to be able to rejoin his teammates on the field Sunday. The decision rests not in Mahomes’ or Reid’s hands but those of team doctors and outside experts.

If Mahomes is unable to play, 35-year-old journeyman Chad Henne would start against Buffalo in Sunday’s AFC title game.