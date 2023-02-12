GLENDALE, Ariz. — After weeks of watching Patrick Mahomes’ ankle, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback appeared to reaggravate the injury in Super Bowl LVII.
Late in the second quarter, Mahomes was tackled in the open field by a Philadelphia Eagles defender and laid on the ground for a second before getting up and heavily limping.
Mahomes first injured his right ankle against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Divisional Round after getting tackled by two defenders.
Backup quarterback Chad Henne came in and led the team on a 98-yard touchdown drive against the Jaguars before Mahomes stepped back into the game in the third quarter.
Mahomes jogged off the field at the end of the second quarter, and appeared to be walking better as the team walked through the tunnel to the locker room.
FOX4’s Harold Kuntz reports from State Farm Stadium that Mahomes is out to start the second half with fresh tape on his ankle.