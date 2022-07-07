STATELINE, Nev. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback-tight end duo Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are back in the tee box at the American Century Championship at Lake Tahoe.

The annual celebrity-amateur golf tournament brings together top athletes, actors, musicians and personalities to compete in a charity classic which will benefit Stowers Institute of Medical Research in 2022.

This will be Kelce and Mahomes’ third year participating in the tournament and is the latest installment of the pair’s visit to a golf course.

In 2021, Mahomes finished tied for 50th and Kelce finished 66th.

Earlier this summer, Mahomes and Kelce paired up to win the 8AM Golf Invitational put on by pop star Justin Timberlake.

Mahomes teamed up with rival Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen to take on Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady. Rodgers and Brady went on to defeat Mahomes and Allen.

Last month, the Chiefs QB hosted his second annual “15 and the Mahomies Aloha Golf Classic” in Hawaii to benefit his foundation.

Along with the pair of Chiefs superstars, they’ll be joined by the likes of Rodgers, Timberlake, Allen, former Chiefs QB Alex Smith, Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry, Las Vegas Raiders QB Derek Carr, Monday Night Football announcer Joe Buck, singer Nick Jonas, and many more.

The tournament starts Thursday, July 7 and runs through Sunday, July 10.