KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are the only team to host four straight AFC Championship games. While this year’s title game didn’t turn out as Chiefs Kingdom expected, several players reached new records during the game.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes led the team down the field and scored touchdowns on the Chiefs first three drives of the game.

Those three touchdown tosses gave Mahomes a total of 11 touchdown throws this postseason. ESPN said with that success, Mahomes is tied with Joe Flaco (Ravens in 2012), Kurt Warner (Rams 2008), and Joe Montana (49ers in 1989).

Mahomes is also just the fourth quarterback in NFL history to throw at least three touchdown passes in three playoff games in a single postseason.

Tom Brady did it in 2014 with the Patriots, Flaco joined the list in 2012 with the Ravens, and Aaron Rodgers threw TD passes in three playoff games with Green Bay in 2010.

One of the touchdowns Mahomes threw in the AFC Championship loss to the Bengals was to tight end Travis Kelce. It was the 11th touchdown between the two in a playoff game. Only two other quarterbacks and receivers have combined to score more touchdowns in playoff history.

Rob Gronkowski has caught 15 touchdown passes from Tom Brady in the playoffs, and Jerry Rice caught 12 touchdown passes from Joe Montana during their playoff run.

As for Kelce, the Chiefs’ tight end passed Gronkowski on the list of receivers with the most postseason receptions.

“He’s just a competitor, man. Obviously he’s super talented and everybody knows that. The routes he runs, how big and athletic he is, everything like that, but he’s the guy you want to go to battle with. He’ll fight to the very end. That’s the type of dude he is,” Mahomes said.

Kelce ended the day with 10 catches for 95 yards and a touchdown. Those stats were enough to make Kelce just one of three players in NFL history to make at least 100 receptions during the playoffs. He joins Jerry Rice, who has 151, and Julian Edelman, who has 118.