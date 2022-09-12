GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Kansas City Chiefs were on the way to winning their first game of the season in Arizona when running back Isiah Pacheco scampered in for a 3-yard touchdown, the first of his career.

In celebration, Pacheco threw the football out the back of the end zone before he started celebrating with his teammates. Realizing the milestone moment, quarterback Patrick Mahomes hurried to grab the football before giving it to Pacheco.

Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy spoke on Mahomes’ gesture.

“That just goes to show, first of all, Patrick [Mahomes] is always looking out for everybody,” Bieniemy said.

“He’s the ultimate team player, so for Pat to just to have the wherewithal of ‘Hey you know what, I’ve got to get this ball for this kid. This is his first touchdown.’ That just goes to show you where his head is because he’s always thinking about others.”

The kind act came as no surprise to Bieniemy.

“It doesn’t shock nor surprise me, but I’m glad that he did do it that way. Now Isiah [Pacheco] will have a memory for the rest of his life.”

Pacheco had a promising debut, finishing with 12 carries for 62 yards (5.2 ypc) and a touchdown, with the bulk of his touches coming in the fourth quarter.

The Chiefs will now prepare for their home opener against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football at 7:15 p.m. CT.