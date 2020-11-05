Mahomes named AFC Offensive Player of the Week after 5-touchdown game against Jets

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week on Wednesday, and why not after bringing in 416 passing yards and five touchdowns against the Jets?

And now another team with a losing record comes to Arrowhead, the Carolina Panthers. It’s another opportunity for Mahomes to work on that 21 touchdowns and one interception stat line.

“Any time you’re honored in a league like this with the player of the week, I mean, there’s a lot of guys that have had great weeks this week,” Mahomes said.

“That’s special to me, and it’s something that you have to take the same honor from the beginning to the end of your career because you know that don’t come all the time and you have to really go out there and earn it every single week.”

His play on the field has been unquestionable, and so too has his help off the field, urging residents to vote. His work was evident Tuesday at Arrowhead Stadium where some Kansas City voters were able to case their ballot thanks to Mahomes splitting the cost.

“I think Arrowhead ended up being a great spot for people to kind of come together, come out and get your vote and being a great place where it seemed like everything went smoothly and was ran well,” the Chiefs quarterback said. “Super exciting and hoping that we can continue to do that.”

The Chiefs hit the practice field on Wednesday, and three key players returned. Fullback Anthony Sherman is back and off the COVID-19 list. Sammy Watkins was limited Wednesday, and L’Jarius Sneed was practicing but is still on the IR for now.

However, Frank Clark (swollen knee) and Mitchell Schwartz (back spasms) did not practice.