KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Man of the Year Award was first presented in 1970 when quarterback Johnny Unitas of the then Baltimore Colts (now Indianapolis Colts).

Although Unitas was an exceptional player, the award was given to him for his work off the field as a humanitarian who helped his community in various ways.

Before the 1999 season, it was renamed the “Walter Payton Man of the Year Award” soon after the NFL Hall of Fame running back Walter Payton died.

The Chicago Bears star is regarded as one of the most selfless humanitarians to ever play in the NFL.

The Bears and the Kansas City Chiefs have more Walter Payton Man of the Year recipients than any other team with five each.

Every year, all 32 teams nominate who they believe to be the best example of off-the-field community service contributions.

The winner gets announced on the Thursday before the Super Bowl on CBS with fan votes into consideration.

For the second straight year, quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the Kansas City nominee.

The last Chief to earn the award was offensive lineman Brian Waters in 2009. The other Chiefs to win it were LB Willie Lanier (1972), QB Len Dawson (1973), LB Derrick Thomas (1993) and OL Will Shields (2003).

That’s two offensive guards, two linebackers and one quarterback to win it in KC.

Mahomes has a chance to make those two signal callers and join the late KC legend, Dawson.

Even without winning all 32 nominees will receive a donation of up to $55,000 to give to a charity of their choice, but if Mahomes does win he will receive a $250,000 donation toward whichever cause he wants.

Mahomes has made a big impact both on and off the field for Kansas City.

In 2019, he created his “15 and the Mahomies Foundation” which emphasizes improving the lives of children with a continued focus on supporting health and wellness, as well as benefitting various communities in need.

Since its establishment, over $4 million in grants and programs have been distributed by the foundation. These accomplishments have been acknowledged by the Kansas City Business Journal which ranked it among Kansas City’s biggest charitable foundations by volume.

Going into this season, Mahomes and his foundation announced a national partnership with the Boys and Girls Club of America.

To benefit that cause even further, Mahomes pledged to donate $1,500 for every regular season touchdown to Boys and Girls Clubs of America. That is on top of the already $1.625 million he’s donated to that foundation.

These proceeds will support Boys and Girls Clubs of America facilities including in the greater Kansas City area, Lubbock, Texas where he played college ball, his hometown Tyler, Texas and Tyler suburb, Whitehouse, Texas.

Mahomes has also partnered with the Make-A-Wish foundation before this season to grant the wishes of 10 children dealing with life-threatening illnesses. He took the time to meet with each child, give them gifts and played football to give them an unforgettable experience.

15 and Mahomies has also focused on combating illiteracy issues for youth through the “Read for 15.” It challenges students to read for at least 15 minutes a day for 15 weeks.

Since its inception, there has been a 12% increase in reading scores for participating schools. Mahomes also hosted a Read for 15 Rally where nearly 2,400 elementary students from 16 schools heard Mahomes talk about the importance of reading outside of school.

The list goes on.

To continue Mahomes’ goal of encouraging children to volunteer, his foundation created the “Volunteer for 15” program.

Between May 1 and August 31, children participating in the program completed close to 23,000 volunteer hours in the local community. That exceeded the set goal of 15,000 hours.

Mahomes has not only been one of the best talents to ever grace the NFL, but he also has done several remarkable things to help the community and its youth. It is no surprise he’s been the Chief’s nomination two years in a row.

Fans can vote for him starting Tuesday, Dec. 5 with final votes being counted until Jan. 8. If you don’t want to vote through the website, you can cast a vote on X (formerly Twitter) by using the hashtag #WPMOYChallenge along with the player’s name or account handle.

Players that receive the most hashtag mentions and online votes win an additional $35,000 for their charity, the runner-up receives $10,000 and third-place gets $5,000 to donate.