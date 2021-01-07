Patrick Mahomes or Aaron Rodgers: Who will win NFL MVP?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. It’s been this way three seasons.

Mahomes won the league’s Most Valuable Player award his first year starting for the Kansas City Chiefs. He’s in the running for his second NFL MVP award.

But after Green Bay’s dominant performance against the Chicago Bears, in which Aaron Rodgers sliced through the Bears defense, many say Rodgers is the clear MVP frontrunner.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Rodgers is the odds on favorite, followed by Buffalo Bills quarterback, Josh Allen and Mahomes.

Chiefs offensive lineman Mitchell Schwartz believes the reigning Super Bowl MVP should still be in heavy contention.

I like how the MVP debate is like “well if Rodgers wins today he’ll probably win it.” Shouldn’t our guy get credit for winning so much he doesn’t have to play today?? #MVPat — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz71) January 3, 2021

Schwartz tweeted on Sunday, “I like how the MVP debate is like ‘well if Rodgers wins today, he’ll probably win it.’ Shouldn’t our guy get credit for winning so much he doesn’t have to play today?”

Chiefs wide receiver, Mecole Hardman echoed Schwartz’s statement in December. Even saying, the MVP award should be named after Mahomes.

“Name the MVP award ‘The Mahomes Award.’ Because I feel like, I’m a big LeBron fan, and every year I’m like, this man is averaging 27, eight and eight, and taking his team to the finals. You know what I’m saying,” Hardman said.

“The year James Harden won it. LeBron definitely should have won it that year. He had more points than him that year, more assists, more rebounds. I think they do it to the point where they don’t want to just have Pat win it every year or LeBron win it every year. I’m pretty sure Jordan could have won it every single year. It’s like, just name the award after him,” Hardman said.

Mahomes threw for 4,740 yards, 38 touchdowns and six interceptions. Rodgers had 4, 285 passing yards, and an NFL-leading 48 touchdowns. Josh Allen had 4,544 passing yard and 37 touchdowns.

It may not be a bad thing for Mahomes to not win the award. Regular season MVP hasn’t won the Super Bowl since 1999.