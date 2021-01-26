Mahomes or Brady? Who’s the favorite to be named the Super Bowl MVP?

HOUSTON, TX – FEBRUARY 06: Super Bowl LI MVP Tom Brady talks with the media about their win over the Atlanta Falcons at the Super Bowl Winner and MVP press conference on February 6, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (COVERS) — The Super Bowl is the biggest sporting event of the year and only the elite will shine brightest on that global stage. Of course, we’re talking about the Most Valuable Player award.

Betting on the Super Bowl MVP is a massively popular prop market and with the Big Game matchup set between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Super Bowl MVP odds have been trimmed to the top talents on the two remaining teams for betting at many online sportsbooks.

Oddsmakers favor Mahomes, Brady

The top of the Super Bowl MVP odds board is a generational battle between Kansas City quarterback and Super Bowl LIV MVP Patrick Mahomes (-120) and Tampa Bay QB and four-time Big Game MVP winner Tom Brady (+187).

Since 30 of the past 54 Super Bowl MVP winners have been quarterbacks, oddsmakers have a significant gap in price between Mahomes and Brady, and the rest of the MVP contenders.

Rounding out the Top 8 players on the Super Bowl LV MVP odds are Tyreek Hill (+1,000), Travis Kelce (+1,000), Tyrann Mathieu (+2,500), Darrel Williams (+2,500), Mike Evans (+2,800) and Leonard Fournette (+2,800).

Current Super Bowl 2021 MVP Odds

Super Bowl 2021 MVP odds started showing up at sportsbooks on January 6, 2021, and have now been slimmed to the top talents on the Chiefs and Buccaneers.

You’ll see odds movement throughout the two-week ramp up to Super Sunday but the most significant changes to the odds boards will come in the 48 hours before kickoff on February 7.

Player Super Bowl 55 MVP Odds (as of Jan 25) Patrick Mahomes -120 Tom Brady +187 Tyreek Hill +1,000 Travis Kelce +1,000 Tyrann Mathieu +2,500 Darrel Williams +2,500 Mike Evans +2,800 Leonard Fournette +2,800 Chris Godwin +3,000 Devin White +3,000 Clyde Edwards-Helaire +3,300 Mecole Hardman +3,300 Sammy Watkins +3,300 Shaquil Barrett +4,000 Frank Clark +4,000 Chris Jones +4,000

Odds courtesy of bet365.

How is the Super Bowl MVP decided?

The Super Bowl MVP is decided after the conclusion of the game by a panel of 16 NFL journalists (writers and broadcasters) as well as a fan vote (online and mobile), which was added in 2001.

The panel makes up 80 percent of the voting while the fan vote makes up the remaining 20 percent. The player voted on as having the most significant impact on their team’s success will be honored as the Most Valuable Player of the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl MVP Props

Online sportsbooks will put up some fun props surrounding the Super Bowl MVP, with one of the more popular markets being who or what the player will refer to first in their speech.

Who will the MVP refer to first in his speech?

Selection Odds Teammates +100 God/Religion +225 Winning City +700 USA +700 Family +900 Coaches +1,000 Team Owner +1,000

How to read Super Bowl MVP odds

The Super Bowl MVP odds are displayed in a list format with corresponding odds for each player considered an MVP candidate. The odds will reflect the implied probability of that player winning MVP.

Some sportsbooks will have a very long and detailed list with plenty of players available. Other books will list just the skill positions and key defensive contributors while adding a “field” or “other” option which includes any player not officially listed.

Most sportsbooks in North America will list Super Bowl MVP odds in American format:

Patrick Mahomes +110

Tom Brady +250

This means that a $100 bet on Mahomes would have profited $110, or a $100 bet on Brady would have profited $250. Use our odds converter to switch American odds to decimal or fractional and to see how much you could win using different odds.