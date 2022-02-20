NEW ORLEANS, La. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was the honorary captain at the inaugural HBCU Legacy Bowl.

Mahomes joined Black College Football Hall of Fame co-founders, Doug Williams and James “Shack” Harris for the coin toss to start the game.

The HBCU Legacy Bowl brought together the nation’s best athletes from historically black colleges and universities on display for NFL scouts to see them up close and personal.

During the game, Mahomes paid homage to several HBCU NFL players like Williams and Harris that came before him.

“They’re the two guys,” Mahomes said.

“He’s someone that made that step, that transition for guys like me to come in now and play,” Mahomes said about Harris.

“Those guys have set the foundation, laid the foundation for me to be who I am today. I’ll never forget that, and it’s always good to have those conversations with them down there on the field.”

Mahomes’ “15 and the Mahomies” foundation made a multi-year partnership with the new bowl game, set to be played at Yulman Stadium. Mahomes said he is pleased to be working with HBCU players that usually don’t get big opportunities to showcase their skills.

“I know a lot of players that have been at HBCUs and haven’t got the opportunities that I got coming out of college, so I wanted to make sure that we shine a light on these guys because there are a bunch of these guys that can play in the league.”

Mahomes credited one of his former college teammates, Jonathan Giles, who played one season at Texas Southern and is entering the draft, for steering him in this direction.

While Mahomes did not attend an HBCU, he hopes helping shine a lot on these schools can help him leave a legacy on the game of football like Williams and Harris.

“Hopefully I can leave an imprint on this game like they have. It would be a truly remarkable thing.”

