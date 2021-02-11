Mahomes planning to build new house in KC with his own football field, basketball court

Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during NFL football practice Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl 55. (Steve Sanders/Kansas City Chiefs via AP)

When it comes down to it, Patrick Mahomes is like most people — at least when it comes to the urge to settle down.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback talked about plans for a new house during an interview for “The Dan Patrick Show” late last month. Patrick asked Mahomes what he bought after signing one of the richest contracts in sports after last season.

“I mean, I bought a car. That’s super simple. I feel like everybody buys a car,” Mahomes said. “I actually bought a plot of land that I’m going to build a house in Kansas City. I figured my contract has a couple years on there, I’ll be here for a little bit, so. I’ve got a plot of land. I’m going to build a house out here.

“… I’m going to have a half a football field so I can get some work in with guys out there. I have a basketball court, but don’t tell (Chiefs General Manager) Brett Veach. That’s not for me; that’s for the kids. I’ll have a little golf stuff out there, as well.”