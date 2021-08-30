Mahomes reigns as top player in the NFL

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – AUGUST 27: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs smiles on the sidelines during the preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Arrowhead Stadium on August 27, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After two consecutive years as the fourth best player in the NFL, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has added another top award to his trophy case.

Mahomes is now the leagues No. 1 ranked player headed into the 2021 season, voted on by his peers.

Add No. 1 in the #NFLTop100 to @PatrickMahomes' list of accomplishments.



The players voted the @Chiefs QB best in the league. pic.twitter.com/dZKkRWW7bw — NFL (@NFL) August 28, 2021

“You become a fan watching all the things that he does that make him special,” Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry said.

After the 2020 NFL Top 100 rankings were released, Mahomes tweeted a simple notepad emoji and was seen counting to four on his fingers during the week 3 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

Lamar Jackson, quarterback for the Ravens, was ranked No. 1 in 2020.

“I thought I should have bumped up, but I think everyone thinks they should be a little higher,” Mahomes said.

In the NFL’s video, several players praised Mahomes for his ability to stretch plays and lead his team to victories.

“I may be just a tad-bit biased, but Pat is number one overall,” Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce said.

Even though the Chiefs lost to Tampa Bay in the Super Bowl, many Buccaneers were in awe of the plays he was still able to make, despite the defense’s best efforts.

“Turning around, I had him wrapped up on the sideline and I didn’t even pay attention to the ball I just knew it was going to be incomplete, but then I’m looking at the instant replay like, he had a chance to catch this?” Buccaneers linebacker Shaq Barrett said.

The leagues No. 1 player and the Chiefs kickoff their 2021 campaign September 12 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium against the Cleveland Browns.

“Patrick Mahomes is putting up Hall of Fame numbers each and every year. I know someone’s gotta put a stop to it and week 1 we gonna sure as hell try,” Browns defensive end Myles Garrett said.