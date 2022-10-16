KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The legend of Patrick Mahomes and 13 seconds lives on before the Kansas City Chiefs even finish playing the Buffalo Bills.

In the rematch of the 2021 AFC Divisional Round thriller, the Bills took a 10-7 lead towards the end of the first half and left the Chiefs only 12 seconds to drive the field before halftime.

Mahomes and Co. accepted the challenge by driving 26 yards in two plays to make way for a historic Harrison Butker 62-yard field goal to tie the game at the half.

Butker’s field goal broke the franchise record for longest field goal set last week by replacement kicker Matthew Wright at 59 yards.

In the 2021 version of this story, the Chiefs received the ball with 13 seconds in the fourth quarter after the Bills took a 36-33 lead.

The dynamic offense used two plays to drive 44 yards to set up for a Butker 49-yard field goal that sent the game into overtime where the Chiefs received the ball first and scored on the first drive to win the game.

An eerily similar drive that happened again in the rematch just adds more fuel to this budding rivalry.