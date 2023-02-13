KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are riding high after their victory in Super Bowl LVII, especially QB Patrick Mahomes, who won Super Bowl MVP.

During this Super Bowl run, Mahomes suffered a high-ankle sprain in the Divisional Round that was highly publicized throughout the whole postseason.

Mahomes still performed at a high level after the injury, but did aggravate it again in the in first half of the Super Bowl.

But, the Chiefs QB said the injury should not have an impact on his offseason.

“I’ll for sure be ready for OTAs and everything like that. Obviously we’ll continue the rehab, continue the treatment that we were doing and just give it some rest,” Mahomes said during a Super Bowl news conference Monday.

Although, there is one activity the ankle injury would affect according to Mahomes.

“The only thing that might take a hit is my golf game, so I’ll have to take a few weeks off of that,” Mahomes said.

The regular season and Super Bowl MVP will now bask in the victory of his second Super Bowl as he enjoys Disney World with his family and gets ready for the Chiefs parade on Wednesday.